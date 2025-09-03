Orissa High Court quashes Ganjam’s benchmark property valuation

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has set aside the enhanced benchmark valuation of immovable properties across sub-divisions and tehsils of Ganjam district.

The judgment delivered recently by the single judge bench of Justice Ananda Chandra Behera came in response to a writ petition filed by one Manoranjan Behera challenging the legality of the January 2022 valuation orders issued by the district-level valuation committee (DLVC), Ganjam.

Justice Behera held that the DLVC had overstepped its legal mandate by enhancing property valuations through blanket percentage increases, some allegedly exceeding 100 per cent, without following the procedure laid down under the Odisha Stamp Rules, 1952.

Justice Behera observed that Rules 40 and 41 of the Odisha Stamp Rules only empower the DLVC to revise benchmark valuations for a subsequent two-year period by fixing specific area-wise values, and not through percentage-based enhancements.