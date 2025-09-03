Radar system at Bhubaneswar soon: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said on Tuesday that a doppler radar system will be established in Bhubaneswar soon for more accurate weather predictions.

The minister also said that the radar system earlier established at Balasore and Sambalpur will be made functional soon. Infrastructure work has been completed for making these radar system functional, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also said that there is no threat of a flood in the state because of the continuous rains during the last couple of days.

Engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Chandra Sekhar Padhi said that though water-level in some rivers have started rising, there is no threat of flood currently. Padhi said that water-level in the Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers have gone up, they are yet to touch danger lev el. Unless there is more significant rainfall, these rivers would not cross the danger level, he added.

Padhi said that all field officials have been alerted and standard operating procedures (SOP) are in place to deal with emerging situations.