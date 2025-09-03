Two new medical colleges in Odisha get NMC nod for admission this year

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its approval for 200 seats in two newly-established medical colleges in the state from the current 2025-26 academic year.

Health minister Mukesh Mahaling during his visit to New Delhi in the first week of August had met Union Health minister JP Nadda seeking his approval to commence the academic session in the new medical colleges, Government Medical College, Phulbani and Pavitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College, Talcher from this year.

With issuance of the letter of permission, these two newly-established medical colleges will begin admission from this year.

Each medical college has an intake capacity of 100 students for MBBS courses.

Welcoming the NMC approval, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said it marks another milestone in healthcare education for Odisha.

“With this approval, an additional 200 students will be able to pursue medical education from the current academic year,” he added.