Two new medical colleges in Odisha get NMC nod for admission this year

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its approval for 200 seats in two newly-established medical colleges in the state from the current 2025-26 academic year.
Health minister Mukesh Mahaling during his visit to New Delhi in the first week of August had met Union Health minister JP Nadda seeking his approval to commence the academic session in the new medical colleges, Government Medical College, Phulbani and Pavitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College, Talcher from this year.
With issuance of the letter of permission, these two newly-established medical colleges will begin admission from this year.
Each medical college has an intake capacity of 100 students for MBBS courses.
Welcoming the NMC approval, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said it marks another milestone in healthcare education for Odisha.
“With this approval, an additional 200 students will be able to pursue medical education from the current academic year,” he added.
“On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda as the National Medical Commission has approved 100 MBBS seats each for Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College, Talcher and Government Medical College Phulbani, Kandhamal from the academic year 2025-26.
This landmark step will open new avenues in medical education and further strengthen healthcare services in Talcher, Kandhamal and across Odisha, ensuring wider access to affordable and quality healthcare for our people,” the chief minister posted on X.
He further asserted that the BJP government has been continuously working to improve healthcare services and education, ever since it came to power in the state.
Majhi had inaugurated the newly-constructed government medical college with 100 seats and 650-bed hospital in Kandhamal in June this year.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and Nadda for approving the admission process for 100 seats each at the two new new medical colleges from the 2025-26 academic year.