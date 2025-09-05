Eight held for impersonating NHAI officials, duping travellers in Dhenkanal

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested eight persons belonging to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, from Dhenkanal for allegedly impersonating National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and duping commuters by selling first-aid kits and other safety items.

Acting on a tip-off, Motanga police conducted a raid near BRG Square on Wednesday and found the accused, dressed in NHAI-like uniforms, posing as officials of the road safety wing. They were forcing commuters to buy first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, reflector tapes and other articles.

The arrested men have been identified as Rahi Suddin (35), Sunny Madhre (31) and Pawan Sharma (39) of Delhi; Sanjay Singh (38) of Meerut; Sibshankar Ramsingh (46) and Rohit Kumar (33) of Ghaziabad; Abinash Sharma (27) of Azamgarh; and Vikas Kumar Srivastava (33) of Bihar’s Gopalganj.

Police said the group was selling first-aid kits and fire extinguishers for Rs 300 each, and pasting reflector tapes on vehicles at rates ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 200. They were being paid Rs 700 per day for the work. A total of 25 first-aid kits, 12 fire extinguishers, 18 safety jackets and other articles were seized. Investigators revealed that the racket was being run by one Md Hussain of Bihar, who is currently absconding.

Dhenkanal SP Abinav Sonkar said efforts are on to nab the mastermind. He also urged citizens to stay alert and not fall prey to such fraud, stressing that genuine NHAI and road safety officials carry identity cards and never sell items or collect money from commuters.