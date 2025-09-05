Over 190 Durga Puja pandals to come up in Bhubaneswar this year

BHUBANESWAR: Dussehra celebrations in Bhubaneswar are set to get bigger this year with over 190 pandals expected to come up for Durga Puja. Last year, 187 pandals were set up across 67 wards.

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, who chaired a preparatory meeting with officials of the BMC, Commissionerate Police, puja committees and other stakeholders, said 18 key areas have been identified with special focus on eco-friendly celebrations.

She said road repair and traffic management will be prioritised to ensure smooth movement of pandal hoppers. Road repair works worth Rs 10 crore have already been awarded and contractors have been asked to complete them by month-end. Line agencies, including Watco, have been directed not to dig up roads until further orders.

Das said streetlight repairs will be taken up on priority with adequate manpower from departments concerned. Rapid response teams will also be deployed in vulnerable areas to tackle waterlogging during rains. The corporation’s sanitation wing will intensify bush-cutting and cleanliness drives before the festival. A provision of Rs 5 lakh has been earmarked for each ward to carry out developmental activities ahead of puja. The mayor also emphasised minimising single-use plastic, creating awareness among puja committees and vendors, and continuing the flower waste collection drive launched during Ganesh Puja. BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana and other senior officials were present.