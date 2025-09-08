Odisha woman kidnaps cyber fraudster after bank pulls her up, both held

BHUBANESWAR: A cyber fraudster allegedly involved in cheating victims of around Rs 15 to 20 crore was kidnapped by a woman, her two children, and another man, after a bank reportedly sought an explanation from her regarding suspicious transactions.

Police rescued the fraudster, identified as Samir Kumar Bhuvey (35) of Bihar’s Nalanda district, and arrested the four accused, including the alleged mastermind, Amitarani Rout (50) of Gangapatna.

Authorities said they were unaware of Bhuvey’s involvement in large-scale cyber fraud until the kidnapping case led to his rescue and the arrest of the four suspects.

Investigation revealed that Amitarani had opened a mule bank account at Bhuvey’s direction, receiving lakhs of rupees obtained through fraudulent transactions. When the bank sent her a notice seeking an explanation for the unusually large transactions, she feared police action.

To evade arrest, Amitarani allegedly planned to extort money from Bhuvey and go underground for a few months. She contacted him, claiming she could provide more mule bank accounts, and invited him to Odisha.

Bhuvey arrived on Friday (September 5) and checked into a hotel. Amitarani, along with her daughter Akankhya Rout (21), son Chiranjiv Rout (21), and his friend Bhagban Sahu (21), then allegedly kidnapped him at knifepoint, took him to an isolated location under Chandaka police jurisdiction, and assaulted him. They demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for his release.

However, Bhuvey managed to alert the hotel manager, sharing his live location and a message about the kidnapping. The manager informed the police, who rescued him. Chandaka police registered a case against the four on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

During further investigation, authorities discovered Bhuvey’s involvement in cyber fraud nationwide, cheating victims of crores of rupees.

A separate case was registered against him, and he was also arrested.