Liver of brain dead man saves another life in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A 52-year-old accident victim who was declared brain dead gave a new lease of life to another ailing patient after his liver was transplanted on the latter here on Monday.

The organ was retrieved at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital here and sent to another city-based hospital for transplantation.

SUM officials said the liver was harvested from Hulas Dihudi, an accident victim, who worked as a security guard. On August 31, Dihudi was walking on the road at Chhatabar on the city outskirts when he was hit by a bike, leaving him with a serious brain injury. He was rushed to IMS and SUM Hospital where he was put on ventilator support.

“Dihudi had suffered traumatic brain injury and his condition did not improve in spite of being administered the required treatment. The patient was later declared as brain dead on Monday following which the family members decided to donate the organs which could save other lives,” said SUM medical superintendent Dr Pusparaj Samantasinghar.

Soon the hospital authorities got in touch with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and also the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) for facilitating the retrieval of organ and subsequent transplantation.

This is the fourth time that cadaver organ had been retrieved for transplantation in other patients, Dr Samantasinghar said.