Angul ranked 3rd best city in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025

BHUBANESWAR: Angul has earned the third rank in the ‘National Clean Air City’ award among the cities having less than three lakh population in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, results of which were announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Tuesday.

Urban Odisha’s performance in the national clean air city survey was a mixed bag as Bhubaneswar improved its rank by two positions, while performance of cities like Cuttack and Rourkela and Balasore remained discouraging.

Union minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav presented the awards to the best performing cities in three different categories as part of the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards & Wetland Cities Recognition Ceremony held in New Delhi.

Angul, one of the 130 urban centres covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), was conferred the award for improving its air quality by working on road infrastructure and conducting public outreach activities to bring down air pollution.

The award included `12.50 lakh cash prize. District authorities said the award is the result of active steps taken to prohibit polluting truck movement within the town limits in the last two years.