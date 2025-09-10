Utkal varsity to evict illegal staff quarters occupants today

BHUBANESWAR: After completing eviction of outsiders who resided illegally in the boys’ hostels, the Utkal University has announced to begin clearing unauthorised occupations from its staff quarters on Wednesday.

The university has close to 200 staff quarters for both teaching and non-teaching staff and 12 to 14 of them have been illegally occupied by outsiders. Sources said almost 40 of these quarters are in complete ruins and would be taken up for renovation.

Earlier on Tuesday, students stormed into the vice-chancellor’s office and demanded that the outsiders from the staff quarters be evacuated and a safe environment created for them on the campus. They alleged that quarters which are meant for university staff have been rented out to outsiders and the latter have been living in them for a long time. Besides, slum dwellers have also been unlawfully residing near the campus.