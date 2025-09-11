Subhadra Yojana review: Odisha government to assess status of 2.85 lakh beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will conduct a field inquiry on the status of 2.85 lakh women beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana who have not received their third installment of money, informed deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday.

Reviewing implementation of the scheme on the day, Parida further informed that the inquiry will be completed in 15 days. Besides, the grievance portal of Subhadra Yojana will be opened in two days which will allow eligible women to check their application status, file complaints and reapply for inclusion under the scheme, she added.

The deputy chief minister reviewed the scheme on the basis of reports submitted by Commerce & Transport, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, and Health and Agriculture departments on women owning four-wheelers, list of deceased beneficiaries and land records of women farmers respectively.

Parida, who is also the WCD minister, said the department had received several complaints that some beneficiaries were mistakenly marked as dead on the Subhadra portal on the basis of their ration cards issued by the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare department.

“We have decided to consider the report of the Health department in this regard for including beneficiaries who have been mistakenly marked as dead on the basis of their ration cards,” the minister said, reiterating that not a single eligible woman will be deprived of the Subhadra benefit.