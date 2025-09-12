BJD threatens statewide agitation against increased fiscal powers for BDOs

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday strongly opposed the state government’s decision to increase the powers of the block development officers (BDOs) to pass bills up to Rs 10 lakh without counter signature by the panchayat samiti chairpersons.

Terming the decision as unconstitutional and undemocratic, senior leaders Arun Sahoo and Pratap Jena threatened a statewide agitation over the issue unless the government withdrew it immediately.

Addressing a media conference here, the leaders alleged that the government’s decision is a direct assault on the Panchayati Raj institutions and grassroots democracy, as it has shrunk the power of the elected representatives.