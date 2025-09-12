CM Majhi clears Rs 240 crore for riverfront development in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday approved the Mahanadi Riverfront Development project, aimed at transforming key locations along the river into major environmental, cultural and spiritual tourism hubs.

The chief minister said the project estimated to cost Rs 240 crore will be implemented over a period of three years from 2025 to 2027. It will be funded by the state government through the Water Resources department.

The first phase will involve development of the Mahanadi riverfront from Mandalia to Chaurpur in Sambalpur with facilities like parking areas, jogging strips, selfie points, parks, open gyms, improved ghats, bathing ghats, aarti ghats, theme plazas, shopping complexes and toilets. It will entail a cost of Rs 160 crore.

The second phase will develop the riverfront along Kuakhai and Kushabhadra rivers near Pandara in Bhubaneswar. This will include riverbank development with safety measures, construction of ring roads and viewpoints, floating jetties, lock gates, bridges, parking facilities, cafeterias, toilets and pedestrian pathways, at an investment of Rs 80 crore.

Describing Mahanadi river as the lifeline of the state, the chief minister said that the key objectives of this initiative are to provide social and cultural amenities for cities and towns along the riverbanks and developing infrastructure for water sports, recreational parks, science parks, and herbal gardens through public-private partnerships. These tourism sites are expected to significantly contribute to the state’s economic growth.

The other objectives include controlling bank erosion and regulating morphology, ensuring clean river water by diverting sewage and managing waste disposal, conserving water for drinking purposes during scarcity and promoting sustainable development of resources.