CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets minister Nadda, fuels speculation over cabinet rejig

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday met national BJP president and Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda at New Delhi, raising expectations about an early cabinet reshuffle.

It is believed that the chief minister is giving final touches to the impending cabinet reshuffle and appointment to state-owned public sector undertakings (PSUs) during his frequent New Delhi visit and meeting with senior leaders of the party.

Majhi, on the day, attended the swearing in ceremony of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan. He was accompanied by state Health minister Mukesh Mahaling. Both later called on Nadda and held discussions with him.

The chief minister’s latest visit follows state BJP president Manmohan Samal’s meetings with several senior leaders of the party in New Delhi. Samal had told mediapersons upon his return that cabinet expansion, appointment to state PSUs and boards, and organisational restructuring of the party will be done at the right time.