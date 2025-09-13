La Nina likely to trigger October cyclones in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may witness a cyclone in October with emergence of a moderate La Nina phenomenon by this month-end, weather experts have predicted.

La Nina, a cooling phase of the Pacific Ocean, influences the Bay of Bengal by raising sea surface temperatures and moisture, creating an environment conducive to more frequent and intense cyclones in the region.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said while neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions currently prevail, a shift toward La Nina is expected soon. It could emerge by late September, thus making conditions favourable for development of a tropical storm.

“The post-monsoon season during La Nina years does see cyclones, but variations occur. The La Nina expected this year is likely to be moderate though,” Mohapatra said.

He said La Nina particularly aids cyclogenesis in the north Bay of Bengal, where longer sea tracks allow storms to intensify. However, it will depend on formation of a system. Any prediction of a cyclone can be made only 15 days before a system forms, he clarified.