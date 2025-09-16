Transport department heat on traffic violators, steps initiated to cancel RCs in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Adopting a tough stand against violations of Motor Vehicle law, the Transport department has begun the process for cancellation of registration of vehicles in at least three cases.

Two of the cases involved fatal mishaps while the third concerned unsafe behaviour on road, posing danger to safety of commuters.

On Sunday, a 14-wheeler truck rammed into a roadside shop in Bariniput under Jewypore Sadar police limits. Driven by its helper who was in an inebriated state, the heavy vehicle hit a woman, killing her on the spot, and her injured son succumbed on Monday.

The Transport department instructed the Koraput SP to book the driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Jeypore Sadar police have registered the case under various sections including section 105 of BNS.

Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur also directed the regional transport office (RTO) to start the process for cancellation of registration of the truck which was transporting corn from Raighar to Vizianagaram when the accident took place.

Accordingly, owner of the truck was booked under section 53 of MV Act as the action of the helper was seen as a threat to public safety. The helper was put to medical examination and his blood alcohol content (BAC) level stood at 240 mg/100 ml, signifying severe intoxication.