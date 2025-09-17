BCPPER will propel Odisha towards USD 1.5 trillion economy: NITI Aayog

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), which the Odisha government plans to develop as an economic corridor, will be a key driver to propel the state towards its long-term vision of becoming a $1.5-trillion economy by 2047, said principal economic advisor at NITI Aayog Anna Roy.

Outlining a comprehensive growth-hub strategy for the corridor at the stakeholders’ consultation meet here on Tuesday, she said it would act as a transformative blueprint for regional economic development. “The strategy emphasises creating a vibrant ecosystem where industry, academia and government collaborate to accelerate technological advancements, attract investments and foster entrepreneurship,” Roy said.

Development commissioner Anu Garg highlighted the unique character of the four cities - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip - emphasising that the distinctiveness must be preserved and celebrated while planning for rapid urban and economic expansion.

Principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee said the corridor would not only generate high-value employment opportunities but also nurture inclusive growth by linking rural and semi-urban areas with the national value chains.

Padhee said special attention will be given to infrastructure development, logistics connectivity and digital integration. “Sustainability and climate resilience will be embedded in the planning process, aligning it with the country’s green growth commitments,” she added.

Stakeholders, who attended the workshop, provided a set of recommendations, including need for stronger environmental safeguards, investment in research and innovation, improved waste management systems and affordable housing. Principal secretaries Sanjay Kumar Singh, NBS Rajput and Chithra Arumugam were present.