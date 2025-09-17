BJD leader Naveen calls out state government over Puri gangrape case

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government over the gangrape of a minor girl at Baliharichandi in Puri district on Saturday and demanded strong action against the culprits.

Expressing deep shock and anguish over the incident, Naveen said in a post on X that the BJP administration in the state has failed miserably to create confidence in the system where women feel safe and valued, leave aside empowerment.

Stating that it is heart rending to witness such horrifying patterns of violence against women reported across the state, he said, every time the same rehearsed statements like “people’s government is taking strict action”, “ensuring women’s safety” and “sparing no one” are heard from the BJP leaders.

“While the BJP leaders engage in theatrical display of concern, the predators prowl on broad daylight with impunity,” he said and added, the victims and family members of Gopalpur, Balasore, Balanga and many other victims who died in desperation are still waiting for justice.

Meanwhile, the BJD has announced that leaders and workers of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) will stage dharna in front of offices of superintendents of police in all the 30 districts demanding security for women.

The leader of Opposition also expressed concern over the shortage of fertilisers which has affected the farmers.