Opposition set to corner Odisha government over fertiliser crisis, women’s safety in assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition training guns at the state government over acute shortage of fertiliser and increasing crime and atrocities on women, the upcoming Assembly session is expected to be stormy.

These issues were the major agenda of discussion at the meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday at his official residence, ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy.

While no official statement on discussions in the meeting has been forthcoming, sources said the government has no clear answer to the two issues which the Opposition want to exploit the treasury benches.

The fertiliser crisis is visible across the state as long queues of farmers are being seen at PACS and LAMPS for days together to get a bag or two. The state government’s claim of having sufficient fertiliser stock across districts sounds hollow when farmers are struggling to get chemical soil nutrients as per their requirements, they said.