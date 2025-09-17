Speaker urges opposition to ensure constructive debate in upcoming assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: As the week-long Assembly session beginning September 18 is expected to be stormy, Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday urged Opposition members from the BJD and Congress to maintain order and engage in constructive debate on issues of public importance.
Presiding over an all-party meeting ahead of the session, the Speaker stressed that disruptions and noisy scenes not only lead to repeated adjournments, but also prevent discussion on issues concerning the people of the state and their constituencies.
The ruling BJP also emphasised its seriousness on ensuring smooth proceedings. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling attended the meeting. The government expressed readiness to discuss any issue raised by the Opposition in a proper manner.
Speaking to mediapersons, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick said the Speaker sought cooperation from all sides for the smooth conduct of the House. She added that the BJD will raise issues within the framework of the Constitution and House rules. Farmers’ distress due to fertiliser shortage and rising crimes against women will be top priorities, she said.
Referring to the gangrape of a girl at Baliharichandi in Puri district, Mallick said the incident has again exposed the state government’s failure. The final list of issues will be decided at the BJD legislature party meeting on Wednesday.
The Congress too is planning to corner the government on similar issues. Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Ram Chandra Kadam said farmers’ problems and crimes against women will be the party’s focus. The CLP will also meet on Wednesday to finalise its strategy.