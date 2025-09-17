Speaker urges opposition to ensure constructive debate in upcoming assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: As the week-long Assembly session beginning September 18 is expected to be stormy, Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday urged Opposition members from the BJD and Congress to maintain order and engage in constructive debate on issues of public importance.

Presiding over an all-party meeting ahead of the session, the Speaker stressed that disruptions and noisy scenes not only lead to repeated adjournments, but also prevent discussion on issues concerning the people of the state and their constituencies.

The ruling BJP also emphasised its seriousness on ensuring smooth proceedings. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling attended the meeting. The government expressed readiness to discuss any issue raised by the Opposition in a proper manner.