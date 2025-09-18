BJD to raise fertiliser shortage, women security issues in upcoming Assembly session: Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: With the week-long monsoon session of the Assembly beginning on Thursday, the BJD has decided to corner the government on issues of women’s security, fertiliser shortage, increasing financial powers of officers in the panchayati raj system and the Odia identity.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the BJD legislature party on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said though this Assembly session is short, it will be politically significant.

“In the last three-and-a-half months, the double-engine government’s incompetence and indifference in various areas such as women’s security, fertiliser supply and protecting the interests of farmers have been exposed,” he added.

Stating that the law and order has completely broken down during the BJP government’s tenure, Naveen said atrocities against women are increasing and no one is safe in this country. Farmers are also facing fertiliser crisis, he added.