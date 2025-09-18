Congress to move no-trust motion against Odisha govt today, says Kadam

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of the Assembly, the Congress on Wednesday said that it will move a no-confidence motion against the government for its all-round failure, particularly for being unable to check the growing crimes against women and fertiliser shortage in the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam said Congress had raised the issue of growing crimes against women even during the last Assembly session but instead of discussing the issue, all the 14 MLAs of the party were suspended.

“The double-engine government has also failed to resolve the issue of fertiliser shortage for which farmers in the state are in distress. The BJP had promised of bringing all-round development for the state before coming to power but has failed in all aspects,” the CLP leader said.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, who was present at the CLP meeting, said the party MLAs will demand discussion on crimes against women, rampant black marketing of fertilisers and other pressing issues.

Condemning the murder of the missing lady traffic constable whose body was on Wednesday exhumed from a forested area at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar, Das said the incident has again exposed the failure of the government.

“We will seek reply from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Home portfolio, on this issue,” he added.