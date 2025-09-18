Orissa HC slams CBSE for ‘unfair means’ tag on 72 students sans due process

CUTTACK: In a significant judgement, the Orissa High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for branding 72 Class XII students of two schools in Bargarh and Padampur as having adopted ‘Unfair Means’ (UFM) during the 2025 board examinations without following due process.

Delivering the verdict on a batch of 15 petitions filed by the 72 students, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad held that the CBSE’s actions were in breach of its own examination bylaws and principles of natural justice, thereby severely affecting the academic future of the petitioners.

However, acknowledging the gravity of maintaining examination integrity, Justice Shripad did not direct CBSE to release the results outright. Instead, it ordered a fresh inquiry, calling it a ‘golden balance’ between the students’ rights and academic fairness.

The students approached the court after their results were withheld, unlike others whose marks were published on May 26. CBSE alleged mass-copying in the examination centres concerned, and defended its actions, citing unavailability of full CCTV footage and invoking ‘exceptional circumstances’ to bypass Bye-Law 36, which outlines procedures and penalties in malpractice cases.