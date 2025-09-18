Over 1,000 schools operating in Odisha in violation of RTE Act

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1,000 schools in the state continue to operate without recognition from the School and Mass Education department, in violation of the Right to Education Act. This, despite the fact that the department has every year been directing its district education officers (DEOs) to trace such schools and ask them to fulfil the parameters required for the recognition.

According to the reports of Ministry of Education and Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), there are 1,052 unrecognised schools in Odisha, which do not have the mandatory Certificate of Recognition (CoR) from the state government. The schools, however, continue to operate and admit students year after year. As per the UDISE+ 2023-24 report of the Ministry of Education, there are 91,895 students in such schools and they employ 8,285 teachers.

As per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, no school can be established or operated without obtaining recognition from the government. Section 19 of the Act states that the schools established before the commencement of the Act and not fulfilling the norms shall take steps to fulfil them within three years from the date of commencement of the Act.

Officials of the School and Mass Education department said there are several parameters that are required to be fulfilled by a school to get CoR and some of these include registration certificate, appropriate school infrastructure and maintenance, structural safety certificates, a fixed teacher-student ratio, qualified teachers, reservation of 25 pc seats for socioeconomically disadvantaged children, among other things.