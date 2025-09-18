Vehicles modified to mount DJs will attract action: Odisha Transport Authority

CUTTACK: In wake of the surge in road accidents, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has warned of strict action against use of vehicles with unauthorised structural modifications, particularly those converted into DJ vehicles, stating they are in blatant contravention of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
Issuing a notice on Wednesday, the STA instructed all regional transport offices (RTOs) and enforcement officers across the state to act against alterations that violate the provisions of the MV Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. “Any vehicles found breaching safety and dimensional standards will face penalties, cancellation of registration and fitness certificates, and seizure,” it warned.
According to STA, structural alterations exceeding permissible length, width, height and rear overhang, severely compromise the vehicle’s manoeuvrability and safe road usage.
Non-approved high-intensity LED, neon and laser lights are frequently installed, while retro-reflectors and signalling devices are either absent or poorly maintained. Many are also fitted with oversized audio systems producing sound beyond prescribed limits, obstructive tinted films and lighting arrangements that impair driver visibility, it said.
Stating that several illegally modified DJ vehicles have been involved in road accidents in the past, the STA further added that continued operation of such vehicles undermined the efforts of the state government to improve road safety and reduce traffic-related casualties.
It asked the RTOs and enforcement officers to intensify patrolling, particularly during the nights, festivals and social events to deter such violations.
“Vehicles found with such installations shall be treated as unsafe and unfit for operation and actions will be taken as per law. All violations must be documented with photographs and video evidence of both the interior and exterior of the vehicle. Fitness certificates of such vehicles will be cancelled,” it stated.
The agency further directed the RTOs and enforcement officers to conduct awareness campaigns to sensitise vehicle owners and operators on the legal compliances, safety risks and penal provisions regarding such modifications.
Strict prohibition has been imposed on use of aftermarket multi-coloured LED, laser, neon lights, rotating DJ lights or any lighting system that does not conform to AIS-008 specifications. The use of DJ systems, amplifiers, mixers, laser light controllers and any similar setups that modify the passenger cabin/cargo bed/trailer etc., into an entertainment zone are strictly banned. “All concerned are hereby directed to strictly adhere to the above instructions, failing which appropriate disciplinary action shall be initiated for non-compliance,” read the circular.