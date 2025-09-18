Vehicles modified to mount DJs will attract action: Odisha Transport Authority

CUTTACK: In wake of the surge in road accidents, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has warned of strict action against use of vehicles with unauthorised structural modifications, particularly those converted into DJ vehicles, stating they are in blatant contravention of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Issuing a notice on Wednesday, the STA instructed all regional transport offices (RTOs) and enforcement officers across the state to act against alterations that violate the provisions of the MV Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. “Any vehicles found breaching safety and dimensional standards will face penalties, cancellation of registration and fitness certificates, and seizure,” it warned.

According to STA, structural alterations exceeding permissible length, width, height and rear overhang, severely compromise the vehicle’s manoeuvrability and safe road usage.

Non-approved high-intensity LED, neon and laser lights are frequently installed, while retro-reflectors and signalling devices are either absent or poorly maintained. Many are also fitted with oversized audio systems producing sound beyond prescribed limits, obstructive tinted films and lighting arrangements that impair driver visibility, it said.

Stating that several illegally modified DJ vehicles have been involved in road accidents in the past, the STA further added that continued operation of such vehicles undermined the efforts of the state government to improve road safety and reduce traffic-related casualties.

It asked the RTOs and enforcement officers to intensify patrolling, particularly during the nights, festivals and social events to deter such violations.