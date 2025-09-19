LoPAR-induced rains may dampen Dussehra revelry

BHUBANESWAR: Rains may play spoilsport during this year’s Durga Puja celebrations in the state, triggered by a new system that is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around that time.

According to the extended range outlook of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on Thursday, a low pressure area will likely form over northeast Bay of Bengal around September 26. There is a moderate probability of the system’s further intensification into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal around September 27. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, cross Odisha coast on the same day and move across central India during subsequent two days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “There is a possibility of a low pressure area forming over Bay of Bengal around September 26. A close watch is being kept on the weather conditions and more details on the system can be ascertained after a few days.”

Meanwhile, the regional met office has forecast thunderstorm activity in parts of the state till September 22. Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph will likely occur in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and 10 other districts on Friday.