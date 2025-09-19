NCTE recognises Ravenshaw univ for 4-year integrated teacher education course

CUTTACK: The Ravenshaw University has been recognised by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The education department of the university had applied for this course last year. The premier educational institution of the state had got highest score with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) awarding Ravenshaw University (A++) grade.

The NCTE inspected the infrastructure and educational facilities of the university through virtual mode. A complete staff list was provided by the education department following which the NCTE approved it and granted recognition. After getting recognition, the new four-year Integrated Teacher Education Course (BA, BEd/BSc, BEd) will be started in the upcoming academic year 2026-27 in place of the traditional four-year Integrated BA,BEd/BSc,Bed courses.

According to Ravenshaw University authorities, students who have passed Class XII can enrol in this course if they qualify the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After completing the four-year course, students can get two degrees and get appointed as teachers in central and state government- run schools.