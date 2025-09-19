Old ex-beneficiaries to get Subhadra aid till OAP eligibility, says Dy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday claimed that ex-beneficiaries of Subhadra, who have been excluded from the scheme after attaining the age of 60 years, will be provided financial assistance till they get old age pension (OAP).
Her reaction came two days after the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department made it clear that Subhadra beneficiaries excluded from the list can get old age pension only if they have requisite eligibility.
“The Women and Child Development department has moved the CMO regarding grant of the old age pension to those taken off the Subhadra list. Pension will be disbursed by the SSEPD department. Else, we will extend them the Subhadra assistance till they get the old age pension,” Parida, also the minister of WCD department, told mediapersons.
The deputy CM also clarified that the ex-beneficiaries will not to be required to apply for old age pension as the database is already available with the WCD department and will be handed over to the SSEPD department. After the first year of five-year Subhadra scheme, 93,792 women have been excluded from the list after crossing 60 years as per the norms.
“The WCD department will provide Subhadra assistance to those who do not meet the eligibility criteria for the old age pension until the ambiguity is resolved,” Parida said.
The clarification of the deputy CM has, however, stirred confusion as Subhadra and old age pension have different sets of eligibility norms, the major difference being the annual income criteria.
While the maximum family income from all sources has been capped at `60,000 per annum for old age pension beneficiaries, eligible for Subhadra benefits can have annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Sources said those who were included in the Subhadra list on the basis of Rs 2.5 lakh income criteria will be left out of the old age pension scheme. Moreover, the ex-beneficiaries excluded from the list as per the norm of the highest age of 60 years cannot get Subhadra assistance unless the eligibility criteria is modified, sources said.
“How can Subhadra assistance be extended to beneficiaries aged above 60 years? The government has to modify the eligibility norm of the old age pension or Subhadra for this. It must come clear on the issue,” said Sameet Panda, convenor of state Right to Food campaign.