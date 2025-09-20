Fresh case slapped against Odisha cop Deepak for murder of first wife, probe starts

BHUBANESWAR: Police constable Deepak Rout, arrested by Bhubaneswar police for murdering his wife Subhamitra Sahu, was booked in a fresh case on Friday for allegedly killing his first wife three years back.

Deepak has been booked under section 302 of IPC as the incident had taken place on March 17, 2022, before the new criminal laws came into force. Back then, he had claimed that his wife Aparna Priyadarshini, a revenue inspector, was killed after being hit by a speeding truck near Khuntuni. He had even provided the registration number of a truck but during investigation, involvement of the same vehicle could not be established by the investigators and no arrests were made.

“A new case against Deepak Rout on charges of murder has been registered. The investigation will be carried out by a DSP rank officer. The records of the case, registered in March 2022, and the witnesses who had given their statements back then will be examined again as part of our investigation,” said Cuttack Rural SP Vinit Agrawal.