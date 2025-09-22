Silver Age hosts awareness programmes for senior citizens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A community engagement and awareness programme on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was organised in the city as part of World Alzheimer’s Day to sensitise citizens about its potential risk and other aspects.
The Bhubaneswar chapter of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India organised the programme across the capital, including Buddha Jayanti park and Niladri Vihar, with support from CSM Technologies Ltd and Silver Age Foundation for Elders.
More than 150 morning walkers and people of different ages interacted with experts and psychologists during the event to know about various aspects of dementia and preventive measures. They also participated in memory games for which prizes were also distributed.
Psychologists Dr Nidhee Garg from Kalinga Hospital, Manisha Mishra and Seselsa Sen addressed concerns of senior citizens and others, helping them to know the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s. Trustees of Silver Age Foundation Lucy Patnaik and Banita Mahapatra, trained in dementia care, also explained about the challenges and issues of dementia care.
The experts said dementia and Alzheimer’s are a growing issue in the society and highly stigmatised. With nuclear families and increasing longevity, it is estimated that almost a crore of people above 60 are affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The facilities for care are completely absent in Bhubaneswar and Odisha, and awareness is minimal. The disease doesn’t have a known medical cure till now, they pointed out.
CSM Technologies director Lagna Pany said the need for addressing elder-related issues is very important with increasing longevity.
A program was also held for engagement of senior citizens at Utkal Galleria Mall at Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar. Senior citizen members of Silver Age Foundation staged dance performance and chorus songs to show that remaining active was key to prevention of dementia. Many visitors were amused and joined in when senior citizens did a flash mob at the mall.
The event in the mall also included talks and interaction with the public by psychologist Dr Soma Mishra. The programme was coordinated by Dillip Das, executive director of Silver Age Foundation and managed by partners Prelude Events.