Silver Age hosts awareness programmes for senior citizens in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A community engagement and awareness programme on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was organised in the city as part of World Alzheimer’s Day to sensitise citizens about its potential risk and other aspects.

The Bhubaneswar chapter of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India organised the programme across the capital, including Buddha Jayanti park and Niladri Vihar, with support from CSM Technologies Ltd and Silver Age Foundation for Elders.

More than 150 morning walkers and people of different ages interacted with experts and psychologists during the event to know about various aspects of dementia and preventive measures. They also participated in memory games for which prizes were also distributed.

Psychologists Dr Nidhee Garg from Kalinga Hospital, Manisha Mishra and Seselsa Sen addressed concerns of senior citizens and others, helping them to know the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s. Trustees of Silver Age Foundation Lucy Patnaik and Banita Mahapatra, trained in dementia care, also explained about the challenges and issues of dementia care.