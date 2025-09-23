Odisha CM Majhi hails GST reforms as ‘historic’, says it is relief to all sections of society

BHUBANESWAR: With the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates coming into effect from Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the tax reduction will boost consumption in Swadeshi goods and provide relief to all sections of the society, especially the poor and low income groups.
Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his people-centric initiatives, the chief minister said these next-generation GST reforms exemplify the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and ease-of-living for all.
In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Today, 22nd September 2025, is to getting etched in history as an iconic date as Bharat rolls out the Next-Generation GST reforms under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi Ji.”
He stated the upgraded 2-slab structure will bring about a welcome change in the way of living of a vase majority of the population.
“Easier compliances and reduced GST on MSMEs will encourage manufacturers and producers to build for India, to Make in India. The reduction in GST will ultimately boost consumption of Swadeshi goods and services, resulting towards a resilient and stronger economy built on the bedrock of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he wrote in the post.
Majhi further said, “Odisha extends heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for this visionary and people-centric reform, which embodies the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and ease of living for all. Reiterating him in saying, “Nagarika Devo Bhava” and here’s to working towards the Bharat of our dreams.”
He said “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai” is no more just a mere slogan but a testament to the intent and commitment of the prime minister for the ‘Bharatiya’ growth story.
Addressing a press conference at the party office, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the GST reforms will further boost India’s economy, strengthen investor confidence and accelerate progress towards a developed India by 2047.