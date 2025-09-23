Odisha CM Majhi hails GST reforms as ‘historic’, says it is relief to all sections of society

BHUBANESWAR: With the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates coming into effect from Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the tax reduction will boost consumption in Swadeshi goods and provide relief to all sections of the society, especially the poor and low income groups.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his people-centric initiatives, the chief minister said these next-generation GST reforms exemplify the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and ease-of-living for all.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Today, 22nd September 2025, is to getting etched in history as an iconic date as Bharat rolls out the Next-Generation GST reforms under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi Ji.”

He stated the upgraded 2-slab structure will bring about a welcome change in the way of living of a vase majority of the population.