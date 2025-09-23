Police say cab driver died by suicide in Odisha, four held for abetment

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Monday clarified that the taxi driver found dead under mysterious circumstances on Baranga-Pitapalli Road last week had died by suicide, and four persons have been arrested on charges of abetment.

The victim, Bidyadhar Sahoo (32) of Aranga village in Khurda, was found dead near Jujhagada village under Chandaka police limits on Saturday. He had been missing since September 15, and his wife, Mamina Khatua, lodged a complaint with Badagada police four days later.

Bidyadhar worked as a driver for an online cab service and also assisted Jyostna Rani Khuntia, who runs a job consultancy in Bhubaneswar. Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, Bidyadhar and Jyostna were reportedly involved in a job fraud racket, in which several persons from Gajapati, Balasore, and Jajpur districts were duped of around Rs 1.5 crore.

On September 15, a group of aspirants, who were duped by him, confronted Bidyadhar near Bhanja Kala Mandap, demanding their money and certificates. When Jyostna was contacted, she reportedly abused them over phone. Unable to trace her, the youths kidnapped Bidyadhar, took him to a rented house in Jajpur, and continued to press for the return of their money and documents.