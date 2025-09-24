Jewels of Trinity brought back to Ratna Bhandar in Puri

BHUBANESWAR/PURI : In a step towards the inventorisation process of Shree Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar, the precious jewels, ornaments and other valuables of the Trinity from both Bahara (outer) and Bhitara (inner) chambers that were shifted to temporary strongrooms over a year ago, were brought back to the renovated treasury of the shrine on Tuesday.
The exercise began at 10.55 am and continued for four hours in presence of 11 members of the Ratna Bhandar sub-committee and Justice Biswanath Rath who heads the 16-member panel to oversee inventorisation of the Ratna Bhandar. While no rituals of the deities were affected during the shifting process, devotees’ entry into the shrine was restricted till completion of the exercise.
Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, six iron almirahs that contain the jewels and ornaments were the first to be shifted from the 12th century shrine’s Khata Seja Ghara, which was designated as temporary Bhitara Bhandar, to the original Bhitara Bhandar.
Other valuables sealed in six packets were also moved to the Bhitara Bhandar. Subsequently, ornaments and jewels kept in six iron almirahs at Changda Ghara and Phula Ghara, the designated temporary Bahara Bhandar, were shifted to the Bahara Bhandar.
After the shifting was completed, two locks were put on the Bhitara Bhandar gate and sealed in presence of the district magistrate. As per the standard operating procedure of the state government, the keys of the locks and all almirahs were deposited in the district treasury.
Likewise, as ornaments in Bahara Bhandar are of daily use of the Trinity and also used during ceremonies or festive occasions, the keys of its locks were handed over to the representatives of Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and SJTA, and the Bhandar Mekap.
While shifting process, opening and sealing of both the chambers of Ratna Bhandar have been videographed, the temple administration has decided to keep the video records in a strongroom for future reference.
The Ratna Bhandar inventorisation committee had opened the Bahara Bhandar on July 14 last year and shifted all the ornaments into the designated temporary Bahara Bhandara. However, Bhitara Bhandar could not be opened due to paucity of time. Four days later on July 18, locks of the Bhitara Bhandar were broken in presence of committee chairman Justice Rath, temple chief administrator Padhee and Puri king Dibyasingha Deb.
In an exercise that continued for seven-and-a-half hours, all contents of the four almirahs besides two wooden chests and one iron chest were emptied from the inner chamber and shifted to the Khata Seja Ghara, the temporary Bhitara Bhandar inside the shrine.
The SOP and decision on inventorisation will be given by the state government, informed Justice Rath.