Jewels of Trinity brought back to Ratna Bhandar in Puri

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, six iron almirahs that contain the jewels and ornaments were the first to be shifted from the 12th century shrine’s Khata Seja Ghara, which was designated as temporary Bhitara Bhandar, to the original Bhitara Bhandar.

Other valuables sealed in six packets were also moved to the Bhitara Bhandar. Subsequently, ornaments and jewels kept in six iron almirahs at Changda Ghara and Phula Ghara, the designated temporary Bahara Bhandar, were shifted to the Bahara Bhandar.

After the shifting was completed, two locks were put on the Bhitara Bhandar gate and sealed in presence of the district magistrate. As per the standard operating procedure of the state government, the keys of the locks and all almirahs were deposited in the district treasury.

Likewise, as ornaments in Bahara Bhandar are of daily use of the Trinity and also used during ceremonies or festive occasions, the keys of its locks were handed over to the representatives of Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and SJTA, and the Bhandar Mekap.