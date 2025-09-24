Laws must be based on equality, human rights: Author Taslima

BHUBANESWAR: There is a need to separate the state from religion if true equality is to be achieved for women, opined eminent author Dr Taslima Nasrin here on Tuesday.

Delivering the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan lecture at the SOA University here, she said laws are to be based on equality and human rights, not religious doctrines which restrict their rights.

Bangladeshi writer Dr Nasrin, a gynaecologist, who was expelled from her country for her writings and views, said she had been continuing her struggle for restoration of human dignity and equality for women and would not retreat. “Bangladesh expelled me. West Bengal, where I lived, expelled me. I have no home. I have no country. But I believe in freedom of expression and feel women must resist religious tyranny,” she told the packed auditorium.

Dr Nasrin, whose books ‘Lajja’ and ‘Dwikhandita’ brought her to limelight, argued that rigid interpretations of religion were anti-woman. Religious influence in governance have a negative impact on women across all communities, she said.