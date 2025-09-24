Orissa HC seeks government response on key vacant posts in Sahitya Akademi

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday sought the state government’s response to a PIL seeking urgent intervention for the appointment of president and vice-president of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi and reconstitution of its general council and executive board, which are currently defunct.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued the direction after a preliminary hearing on the petition filed by Prabir Kumar Das, a high court lawyer.

Appearing in person, Das informed the court that the Akademi has been without a president and vice-president since May 20, 2024, when the previous incumbents completed their tenure. He further pointed out that the general council and executive board, the two vital governing bodies of the Akademi, have remained non-functional since July 20, 2023. As a result, the Akademi has failed to discharge its core responsibilities, including the announcement of the prestigious Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards, which have not been declared since 2017.

“The Odisha Sahitya Akademi plays a pivotal role in promoting Odia language and literature. It is the organisational vehicle of Odia Asmita (self-identity/self-esteem),” Das stated in the petition, arguing that the non-functioning of the Akademi is detrimental to public interest and the cultural fabric of the state.

Taking note of the submissions, the court issued a notice to the state government seeking its response and posted the matter for further hearing on October 27.