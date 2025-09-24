Speaker rejects second no-trust motion moved by Congress in Odisha Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday rejected another no-confidence motion notice of Congress against the BJP government in the state.

Padhy said she had rejected a non-confidence motion of the Congress on Monday as it could not be admitted for discussion because of continuous disruptions in the House. “As per parliamentary practice, another no-confidence can be taken up for discussion only after six months,” she said.

Congress members created a ruckus in the House during the afternoon session against the decision of the Speaker by shouting slogans in the well. Earlier in the day, all 14 Congress and the lone CPM member submitted the notice to Assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout.

Criticising the Speaker’s decision, Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam argued that a second non-confidence motion notice cannot be submitted if the first one was discussed and rejected. Since the first no-confidence motion was rejected by the Speaker and was not discussed, it should not be considered, he said and added that the fight against all-round failure of the BJP will continue.

Earlier in the day, BJD MLAs held protests in the House over curtailment of powers of panchayati raj representatives, prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.