Dusshera festivities under rain cloud as two Lopars in a row hover over Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Bring out your raincoats and umbrellas this Durga Puja as the rains cast a shadow on the Dussehra festivities with back-to-back systems predicted over the weekend.

Weather experts said Durga Puja is expected to not only start on a rainy note but the showers may continue during the festival too.

Director of SOA University’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu said another cyclonic circulation may form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on October 1. It may intensify into a low pressure on October 2 and move in northeast direction towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts, he said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has not come out with any prediction for next week yet.

Before that, more showers are in store in the run-up to the Puja in Odisha. A fresh weather system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. The national weather forecaster said an upper air cyclonic circulation formed over coastal areas of central Myanmar and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. It is likely to move westwards and intensify into a low pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours.