Old Station Bazaar to highlight significance of tantric worship

This year, the theme of the outer pandal is ‘Tantropasana’. Jena said through various sculptures, they aim to highlight that tantric workship is the path of liberation rather than a taboo. “We want to create awareness of tantric spirituality as a path of higher learning,” he added. The outer pandal will also consist of sculptures depicting the Shiva Tandava.

While walking through the passage leading to the inner sanctum, visitors can have a glimpse of Navadurga, the nine manifestations or forms of Goddess Durga.

Each avatar embodies a unique form of strength, protection and grace, creating a spiritually uplifting journey before entering the heart of the pandal, said the samiti. The inner sanctum will reflect warmth, compassion and strength of Goddess Shakti through carefully crafted images and symbolic designs, it added.

The pandal will also showcase innovate concepts like a flyer’s experience while departing from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here. The aerial view of the areas surrounding the airport will be displayed on digital screens, members of the samiti said.

Prasad will also be offered to the devotees on Ashtami and Dashami. Meanwhile, to ensure visitors have a hassle-free darshan, the samiti will deploy 150 trained volunteers at the pandal besides installing CCTV cameras for maintenance of law and order. Special arrangements have also been made for senior citizens and differently-abled persons to make sure they have a smooth darshan of the Mother Goddess.