US tariff impacted seafood exporters, farmers: Odisha Fisheries Min

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of state for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik on Wednesday said the recent tariff hike imposed by the US on Indian goods has affected 62 seafood processing entrepreneurs and indirectly impacted 25,000 prawn farmers of Odisha.

In a written reply to a question from BJD’s Tusharkanti Behera, the minister said that around 11.92 lakh tonne marine products including 1.45 lakh tonne of prawns were produced in Odisha during 2024-25 financial year. Marine products from Odisha were exported to 18 countries during the period out of which 22,559 tonne, worth `1,420.41 crore were exported to the US, he added.

Mallik said 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods exported to US came into force from last month which partly affected export of fish, prawn and other marine products from Odisha.

The Centre in consultation with states, is taking steps to create alternative markets in Japan, South Africa, UK, Russia, Australia and South East Asian countries.