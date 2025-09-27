CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviews rain situation, puts officials on alert

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed officials to be fully prepared to deal with the situation arising out of continuous rains due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, and take all precautionary measures.

Reviewing the preparations at a high-level meeting at Jharsuguda, in which 17 district collectors took part through video conference, the chief minister said due to heavy rains many districts may face flood-like situation.

He directed the collectors to ensure that the control rooms at the district and block levels function around the clock and their data is updated regularly, while also advising them to take necessary steps in view of the emerging situation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), three districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi are likely to be affected heavily, while 14 other districts, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara have also been issued alerts.

Because of heavy rains in the upper catchment of Mahanadi river, there is likely to be an increase in the water level by Saturday morning. Around 5.64 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing through Mahanadi in Mundali at 9 am on Friday.

The flow is likely to rise further, touching 6.5 lakh cusecs by Friday night. The water level will likely touch 7 lakh by Saturday morning, official sources said.