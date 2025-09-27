Cuttack imposes traffic restrictions from today to ease congestion during Durga Puja

CUTTACK: To streamline vehicular movement and prevent traffic congestion in the Millennium City during Durga Puja, the Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions from 2 pm to 2 am from Saturday to Thursday (October 2).

Movement of vehicles have been restricted on certain routes in and around Cuttack from 7 am on October 3 (Friday) to October 4 (Saturday) till the immersion ceremony ends.

A total of 27 designated parking places have been identified at Bellevue Square, Bidanasi high school premises, Christian ground, upper Baliyatra ground, in front of BOSE Engineering College, in front of Matamatha, Kathagola Chhak, Sri Maa Hospital (Mahanadi Ring Road), old Puri bus stand, old Badambadi bus stand, CNBT (Kathajodi Ring Road), CMC Kalyan Mandap, Saheed Bhawan, INOX, Ravenshaw Girls’ high school, Gaurishankar Park, Netaji Museum, PM Academy, Kar Palace, petrol pump near CDA Market Complex (College Square), Machhua Bazar, near Mangalabag police station, canal side near Clock Tower, Chauliaganj playground, lower Baliyatra ground, Sunshine playground, and the petrol pump near CDA market complex at Buxi Bazar.

Devotees visiting Maa Cuttack Chandi temple can park their vehicle at Science block of Sailabala women’s college, the college’s basketball ground, Christ Collegiate school ground, inside Christ College and Chandi temple new market complex.

Emergency services, including ambulance and fire brigade, are exempted from these restrictions, Commissionerate Police said in a statement.