Heavy rains in eight districts of Odisha today, fresh weather system likely next week

BHUBANESWAR: With the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal becoming well-marked and moving westwards towards the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts,

The system is expected to further move westwards and concentrate into a depression over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts and cross the same region on Saturday morning.

While Nabarangpur is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm), thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph on Saturday, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts may receive heavy showers (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) during the period. Director of Bhubanewar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Sunday onwards.”