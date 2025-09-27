PM Modi to visit Jharsuguda today, launch and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP is all set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda on Saturday, during which he will lay foundation stone and inaugurate developmental projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore across the country.
The Prime Minister will also address the ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’ at Amlipali ground at Jharsuguda during the visit. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, several ministers, BJP MLAs and state BJP president Manmohan Samal are camping at Jharsuguda.
The BJP organised a massive bike rally at Jharsuguda on Friday evening, with the participation of 1,000 bikers, in which Samal and several ministers also took part.
Official sources said the projects for which the prime minister will launch includes telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development and rural housing sectors.
The Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore, including over 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL. Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 villages in remote, border and Maoist-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers.
PM Modi will lay foundation stone and inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 1,700 crore, including rail flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla for Rs 273 crore, the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line of Rs 481 crore and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line of Rs 955 crore. He will also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat) in Gujarat.
Besides, the prime minister will lay foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs at Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna and Indore at an investment of around Rs 11,000 crore. The new institutions are expected to enrol around 10,000 new students over the next four years.
PM Modi will also launch the Phase II of the Odisha Skill Development Project to establish World Skill Centres in Sambalpur and Berhampur, covering emerging sectors such as agri-tech, renewable energy, retail, marine and hospitality.
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals. In addition, he will distribute sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.