Bhubaneswar's Rasulgarh pandal shines light on need for environment conservation

BHUBANESWAR: The Rasulgarh Durga Puja Parichalana Committee, known for its grand concepts, has chosen environment conservation as this year’s theme.

The pandal has been designed to resemble a temple on a mountain in Uttarakhand, surrounded by plants and trees. “To raise awareness about one of the simplest and most effective ways to tackle climate change, nearly 6,000 plants of different varieties have been brought from Kolkata and planted around the pandal,” said committee president Prakash Routray. The committee has been celebrating Durga Puja for the last 33 years.

Standing at 70-feet tall, the pandal features ficus, areca palm and other trees, along with grass grown at its base. Routray added that none of the plants will be discarded after the festival; instead, they will be returned to the seller in Kolkata for replantation.

Inside, the pandal has been designed like a cave and sculptures of tribal communities have also been installed to highlight the theme of harmony with nature. The committee has also enforced a zero-plastic policy. Devotees will be served prasad on Ashtami, Nabami and Dashami in leaf plates and cups.

To create a festive atmosphere, the pandal and approach roads have been illuminated with colourful lights. A Meena Bazaar with joy rides and stalls, along with a ‘dandiya night’ on Dashami, will add to the festive fervour. Special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors. Fire safety measures, 40 CCTV cameras and about 100 volunteers will ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.