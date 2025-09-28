Gigantic 62-ft tall idol of Maa Durga to pull the crowd at Tangibanta this Puja

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja in the capital city has always been known for the gigantic, unique themed pandals and extravagant decor that pull the crowd from across the state. But this time, departing from this usual tradition, the Tangibanta Durga Puja Committee in Mancheswar has chosen to make the Mother Goddess herself as the star attraction of its pandal by creating her biggest idol in the state this Puja.

Measuring around 62-feet tall, the idol has become the talk of the town with revellers keenly waiting for their chance to have a glimpse of the goddess. President of Tangibanta Durga Puja Committee, Birendra Jena said in the last seven years of organising the Puja, they noticed that the festival in Bhubaneswar largely revolved around the pandals, while Cuttack continues to inspire with its intricate Chandi Medhas.

“We decided to do something unique that not just stands out to be different but also combines devotion with creativity and innovation to offer an unforgettable experience to the devotees,” he added.

Apart from showcasing the artistic depth, spirituality and grandeur of Durga Puja celebration in the capital region, the towering idol will also give the message of triumph of righteousness over evil, Jena said adding, the committee is contemplating to make the idol bigger by another 10 feet next year.