Gigantic 62-ft tall idol of Maa Durga to pull the crowd at Tangibanta this Puja

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja in the capital city has always been known for the gigantic, unique themed pandals and extravagant decor that pull the crowd from across the state. But this time, departing from this usual tradition, the Tangibanta Durga Puja Committee in Mancheswar has chosen to make the Mother Goddess herself as the star attraction of its pandal by creating her biggest idol in the state this Puja.
Measuring around 62-feet tall, the idol has become the talk of the town with revellers keenly waiting for their chance to have a glimpse of the goddess. President of Tangibanta Durga Puja Committee, Birendra Jena said in the last seven years of organising the Puja, they noticed that the festival in Bhubaneswar largely revolved around the pandals, while Cuttack continues to inspire with its intricate Chandi Medhas.
“We decided to do something unique that not just stands out to be different but also combines devotion with creativity and innovation to offer an unforgettable experience to the devotees,” he added.
Apart from showcasing the artistic depth, spirituality and grandeur of Durga Puja celebration in the capital region, the towering idol will also give the message of triumph of righteousness over evil, Jena said adding, the committee is contemplating to make the idol bigger by another 10 feet next year.
Despite being gigantic, the idol has been made of eco-friendly materials, bearing the message of sustainability. Committee secretary Chandan Jena said a team of 15 skilled artisans from Cuttack has been working tirelessly for weeks to give shape to the idol of the Goddess.
“Around 300 large bamboo, units, tonnes of soil, plaster of paris and over 3,000 straw bundles along with other environment-friendly materials have been used in making the structure of the idol,” he added.
Committee members said the Mother Goddess at the pandal will appear in Her magnificent Dashabhuja form, with four lions, each measuring about 13-feet high installed in the front, symbolising divine power and protection. The goddess will be draped in a 180-metre-long saree that the committee has designed using multiple sarees at a cost of around Rs 95,000. A 75-feet-high pandal will also add charm to the festive celebration of the Tangibanta village on the city outskirts.
With the grand structure expected to draw thousands of devotees, members of the committee said around 100 volunteers will be deployed for management of the crowd at the site, while the entire premises will be under CCTV cover to help police and local authorities in surveillance. The idol immersion ceremony will be held on October 5, at the pandal itself using water-sprayers, the committee members said.