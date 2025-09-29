Gujaratis immerse in a joyful dance of dandiya for Navratri in the Silver City

BHUBANESWAR: This is one of the most happening times of the year for the Gujaratis, as the community, known for its rich and vibrant culture, immerses in a joyous nine-day celebration of Navratri by dancing to the beats of garba and dandiya.
In Cuttack, the College Square Gujarati School comes alive in revelry with vivid lights and live music adorning the garba pandal as it hosts one of the most celebrated dandiya nights of the city. Dressed in traditional Gujarati attires, women in bright chaniya choli and men in kurta pyjama are putting their best foot forward as the nights continue to reverberate to thumping garba, sanedo and dandiya beats. From colourful costumes and dance performances to foot-tapping music, the festival is all about representing the true essence of Gujarati culture.
Live Gujarati folk music played using drums, coupled with synchronised garba moves, create a striking sight as participants form circles around Goddess Durga’s photo frame and dance to both traditional and modern garba tunes.
Krunal Mirani, a resident of Cantonment Road, said the dandiya night celebrations provide an opportunity to the Gujaratis as well as people of other communities to have a glimpse of the exuberance and cultural heritage of the western state.
Another resident, Jayesh Vithalani, said the celebration stands out due to its traditional touch with lively music and striking dance moves making it an unforgettable experience. Many participants there described the twin pleasures of Navratri - garba and dandiya - like a contest of stamina, rhythm and teamwork as everyone pushes themselves to keep pace with the beats.
During mornings and evenings, the Gujaratis also worship the ‘Garbo’, a traditional earthen clay pot, all throughout the nine-day festival. An earthen lamp is lit, placed inside the decorative Garbo and then covered. The clay pot is immersed in Mahanadi river after the festival concludes. Secretary of the College Square Gujarati Samaj, Amit Thacker said Navratri is being celebrated in the area for the last over 100 years. “The significance of the celebration is a symbol of good triumphing over evil and the spirit of unity among different communities. During the festival, a yagya is also organised on Ashtami,” he added.
The Royals Group comprising 18 to 20 members manages the celebrations at College Square garba pandal. “In the first five days, there is a turnout of about 100 to 150 people. However, the number swells up to 250 or even more during the last four days of the festival. Prasad and snacks are offered to the visitors every night,” said the group’s president, Sidharth Rathod.