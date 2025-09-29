Gujaratis immerse in a joyful dance of dandiya for Navratri in the Silver City

BHUBANESWAR: This is one of the most happening times of the year for the Gujaratis, as the community, known for its rich and vibrant culture, immerses in a joyous nine-day celebration of Navratri by dancing to the beats of garba and dandiya.

In Cuttack, the College Square Gujarati School comes alive in revelry with vivid lights and live music adorning the garba pandal as it hosts one of the most celebrated dandiya nights of the city. Dressed in traditional Gujarati attires, women in bright chaniya choli and men in kurta pyjama are putting their best foot forward as the nights continue to reverberate to thumping garba, sanedo and dandiya beats. From colourful costumes and dance performances to foot-tapping music, the festival is all about representing the true essence of Gujarati culture.

Live Gujarati folk music played using drums, coupled with synchronised garba moves, create a striking sight as participants form circles around Goddess Durga’s photo frame and dance to both traditional and modern garba tunes.

Krunal Mirani, a resident of Cantonment Road, said the dandiya night celebrations provide an opportunity to the Gujaratis as well as people of other communities to have a glimpse of the exuberance and cultural heritage of the western state.