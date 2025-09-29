Ivory smuggling racket busted, four arrested in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The forest department and police has busted an ivory smuggling racket in Keonjhar and apprehended four persons in connection with the case.

A total of three tusks, in the size range of 20 to 51 cm and weighing around 3 kg, were also recovered from the accused during a joint raid carried out by Keonjhar police and forest officials recently.

Sharing details, Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said on Sunday, “Based on the credible intelligence received from the special cell of Keonjhar police, the raids were carried out and elephant tusks were seized near Talakaipur crusher. While being arrested, several suspects attempted to flee, but two persons were apprehended on the spot with a white plastic bag containing three tusks.”

The accused, Birakishore Behera (53) of Alisha Bazar in Cuttack and Arun Kumar Sahoo (35) of Parabil in Angul, failed to provide valid documentation for possession of the tusks. On further interrogation, Sahoo revealed that they had procured the tusks from Pradeep Kumar Singh alias Biju (50) of Bhagamunda in Angul district.