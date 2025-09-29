Ivory smuggling racket busted, four arrested in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The forest department and police has busted an ivory smuggling racket in Keonjhar and apprehended four persons in connection with the case.
A total of three tusks, in the size range of 20 to 51 cm and weighing around 3 kg, were also recovered from the accused during a joint raid carried out by Keonjhar police and forest officials recently.
Sharing details, Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said on Sunday, “Based on the credible intelligence received from the special cell of Keonjhar police, the raids were carried out and elephant tusks were seized near Talakaipur crusher. While being arrested, several suspects attempted to flee, but two persons were apprehended on the spot with a white plastic bag containing three tusks.”
The accused, Birakishore Behera (53) of Alisha Bazar in Cuttack and Arun Kumar Sahoo (35) of Parabil in Angul, failed to provide valid documentation for possession of the tusks. On further interrogation, Sahoo revealed that they had procured the tusks from Pradeep Kumar Singh alias Biju (50) of Bhagamunda in Angul district.
Following this, a second team was formed and the accused Singh was apprehended from his residence on September 27. Singh’s confession led to arrest of another accused Muna alias Pratap Behera (36) from Paikasahi village, the DFO said.
“During investigation, it was revealed that four tusks were originally in possession of the group, with one still unaccounted for. Efforts are underway to recover it and find if others are involved in the racket,” he said.
As all the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime, further investigation is going on to dismantle the broader network involved in the illegal trade of elephant tusks. An FIR under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has also been registered, the DFO added.