Jagriti March for peace gets rousing reception in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Jagriti March’, commemorating the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, received a rousing welcome in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Gurudwara Singh Sabha along with devotees from across the city organised the reception ceremony to mark the occasion.

About 400 members of Gurudwara Singh Sabha joined the march in the city which proceeded to Station Square and returned to the Gurudwara near Ram Mandir. During the procession, women members of Sikh community cleaned the streets using brooms.

The march, which was flagged off from Patna Saheb Gurudwara in Bihar on September 17, is traversing nine states to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur’s timeless message of peace, unity and religious freedom. It will culminate in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab this November, the month when the ninth Sikh Guru attained martyrdom in 1675.

Revered as ‘Hind di Chadar’ (the Shield of India), Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life in defence of religious freedom during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The ongoing commemorations across the country pay tribute to his selfless sacrifice and enduring legacy.