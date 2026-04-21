Odisha MP draws union coal minister's attention to unrest over mining in Rayagada, Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR: Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi has drawn attention of Union minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to the unrest over mining in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, and sought a review of the statutory clearances.

In a letter, the MP highlighted the ‘ongoing disturbance’ in the region, specifically noting that people of the region, many of whom belong to tribal groups are dependent on Sijimali hills for livelihood, sustenance and cultural identity. Their fear regarding displacement, environment degradation and loss of traditional rights must be acknowledged with utmost sensitivity, she stated in the letter.

She urged the Union minister to review the clearance granted for projects in the area, verification of Gram Sabha consent and tribal rights and ecology. Malvika Devi said situation on the ground requires intervention to uphold trust of people in the democratic and administrative processes.

Talking to TNIE over phone, she said she was getting phone calls from people and took it as her moral duty to pursue the allegations since tribals are important for her. Development and industrialisation is vital for the region but it should be carried out by taking affected people into confidence through dialogue.

The MP said that she spoke with CM Mohan Charan Majhi who assured to conduct inquiry into the allegations to sort out the problems and follow up the matter. He is keen to look after the interests of affected people and build confidence, she said.