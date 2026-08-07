OJEE starts NEET-UG state quota counselling for 2,033 medical seats

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday initiated the counselling process for admission of medical aspirants to 2,033 MBBS and BDS seats, under state quota.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee said the figure is, however, tentative and the final seat matrix will be received from the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) soon.
The Health and Family Welfare department informed that eligible candidates who wish to pursue MBBS or BDS in medical colleges and institutions in the state this academic session (2026-27) can register online for the counselling process from August 6 (Thursday) to 10.
The eligible differently-abled and ex-servicemen candidates are required to attend the verification on August 10 and 11, following which the provisional state merit list will be published on August 13. The final state merit list of registered candidates will be published on August 14, while the choice filling will continue from August 14 to 17. The first round allotment of seats will be published on August 22, it said.
The admission process in this round will be completed by August 30, after which registration process for the vacant seats in the second round will commence from August 31.
The Health department advised all eligible candidates to complete the registration within the stipulated deadline to participate in the state quota admission process.
OJEE sources said out of the 2,313 seats - 2,150 MBBS and 163 BDS - available in medical colleges and institutions this year, around 2,033 fall under state quota. Under state quota, around 1,879 are for MBBS, while the rest 154 are for BDS course.
As per the tentative list, MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Berhampur has the highest 213 seats, while SCB MCH has 212 MBBS seats under state quota. VIMSAR Burla has been allotted around 170 seats, while SLN Medical College, Koraput has around 106 seats. In BDS course, Hi-Tech Dental College, Bhubaneswar has 100 seats, while SCB Dental College, Cuttack has 54 seats under the state quota.