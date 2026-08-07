OJEE starts NEET-UG state quota counselling for 2,033 medical seats

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday initiated the counselling process for admission of medical aspirants to 2,033 MBBS and BDS seats, under state quota.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee said the figure is, however, tentative and the final seat matrix will be received from the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) soon.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that eligible candidates who wish to pursue MBBS or BDS in medical colleges and institutions in the state this academic session (2026-27) can register online for the counselling process from August 6 (Thursday) to 10.

The eligible differently-abled and ex-servicemen candidates are required to attend the verification on August 10 and 11, following which the provisional state merit list will be published on August 13. The final state merit list of registered candidates will be published on August 14, while the choice filling will continue from August 14 to 17. The first round allotment of seats will be published on August 22, it said.

The admission process in this round will be completed by August 30, after which registration process for the vacant seats in the second round will commence from August 31.