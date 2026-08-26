Odisha High Court commutes death sentence in wife murder case, says extremely barbaric, brutal

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday commuted the death sentence awarded to Sanjeet Dash for murdering his wife, holding that though the crime was extremely barbaric, brutal and reflected a heightened sense of depravity, it did not meet the legal test of the rarest of rare cases.

A division bench of Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Sashikanta Mishra, while deciding the state’s death reference for confirmation, sentenced Dash to life imprisonment with a 35-year minimum custody cap before he can be considered for remission. The bench also directed the state to pay `10 lakh each to his two minor daughters as compensation.

Dash was convicted by the 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar, on August 1, 2024, and sentenced to death for killing his wife Saraswati Dash at their Ghatikia residence under Bharatpur police limits on June 9, 2022.

According to the prosecution, Dash assaulted his wife with a knife and also slit the throat of their six-year-old daughter, who survived. The postmortem report recorded 49 stab injuries on the deceased.

The High Court said the trial court had apparently become influenced by highly emotive considerations while treating the case as falling within the rarest of rare category.

“Law moves on hard facts alone,” the bench observed, adding that the trial court had failed to properly balance aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

While confirming the conviction under Section 302 IPC and 307 IPC, the bench set aside the conviction and sentence under Sections 326 and 324 IPC. It held that ordinary life imprisonment would also be inadequate, as the convict could otherwise become eligible for consideration of premature release after 14 years.